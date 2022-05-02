Crew rescues hunting dog who had fallen 35 feet down a cave

The hunting dog, named Storm, was found and pulled back up to safety Monday afternoon.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Waldens Creek Volunteer Fire Department said a hunting dog fell 35 feet down a cave on Monday.

They said the dog, named Storm, was trapped down the cave on English Mountain. So, crews did not waste time pulling him back to safety. They said they started working to rescue the dog early in the morning and had pulled him out by 5 p.m.

They said rope technicians with the volunteer fire department worked with the Sevier County Rescue Squad to descend down into the hole.

Once descending, they started looking for Storm and when the crews found him, he was put into a safety harness and lifted to safety. He was taken back up first and when Storm was safe, the rescue climbers then left the cave and were raised up through a shaft.

"We are thrilled that Storm made it out safely," they said on social media.