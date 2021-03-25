Custom Chacos on sale to honor Sevier County woman killed in mountain storm

Stages West worked with Brooke Sampson's sister and friend to create a custom Chaco design to honor her life. The sandal was Sampson's favorite shoe.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Stages West in Pigeon Forge is selling a custom Chaco sandal to honor the Sevier County woman killed in a 2020 storm, Brooke Sampson.

The outdoor sandals were Sampson's signature footwear, and First Baptist Church of Sevierville's former youth pastor, Scott Carter, said, "If the Lord will let her, she's wearing them in heaven."

That's why Sampson's sister, friend and the crew at Stages West got together to design a special pair to pay homage to the "beautiful soul" gone too soon.

On the back strap of the teal and black sandals, the phrase "Hey Friend!" is written in white thread.

"I can't count the number of times that Brooke came into a room and said 'hey friend,' or when she's fixing to leave, 'see you later friend,' she was a friend to so many and she is dearly missed," Carter said.

All the proceeds from the sale of the special sandals will benefit Isaiah 117 House in Sevier County, a nonprofit dedicated to helping and housing foster children.

You can place a pre-order for the sandals by clicking here.

Sampson was a 36-year-old fourth grade teacher in Sevier County who loved people, especially children. She is remembered for her faith and willingness to help.

She was heavily involved with the youth group at First Baptist Church in Sevierville.

Sampson died in February 2020 after a tree fell onto a city van in Wears Valley in Townsend as it was traveling back to Sevierville.

Brooke Sampson was the wife of City employee Michael Sampson. He was also in the van and injured along with three others.