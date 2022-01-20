'God has blessed us with such generous customers': Customer surprises Halls Deli staff with a $1,000 tip

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The staff at a restaurant in Halls received a massive surprise Wednesday afternoon after a very generous customer left them a $1,000 tip on the check.
Halls Deli and Cuban Cafe off Maynardville Pike said someone came in and ordered just shy of $20 worth of food Wednesday afternoon.
The tipping suggestions for the bill were written below the box. The customer could have gone with 20% -- but decided to bump that up and throw a couple extra zeros on the end to add on roughly 5000% gratuity: a $1,000 tip.
"So, this happened yesterday," the deli said. "God has blessed us with such generous customers. I have been doing this for a very long time, and have never been part of something so great!"