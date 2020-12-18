Dad surprises son at Clinton Elementary after returning from military service early

CLINTON, Tenn. — Clinton City Schools said Christmas came early for one of their students.
Skylar Martin is a 6th grader at Clinton Elementary School.
His dad, Darius Martin, is a veteran and currently serving as a Civilian Contractor for the military out of town.
Skylar thought his dad wasn't coming home until Dec. 23.
However, he got an early Christmas present when his dad came home a few days early and surprised him at school.
Clinton Elementary said there wasn't a dry eye in the house, and well, we'll let the pictures tell the rest of the story.