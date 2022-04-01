'Date My Daughter' | Dating app helps mom's quest for love with Times Square billboard

Beth Davis said her urgency to help her daughter find love picked up with a cancer diagnosis two years ago.

NEW YORK — A new billboard in New York City's Times Square is getting a lot of attention, but there's a sweet story behind the message.

The sign, with the message "Date My Daughter," is from the dating site Wingman and the ad is real. In fact, it was created by Beth Davis, the mother of the woman in the photo, Molly Davis.

"She wakes up every day just trying to make the lives of others better," Beth said of her daughter.

Beth created an online dating profile for her daughter on Wingman, letting the world know Molly is looking for love.

Tina Wilson, the founder and CEO of the dating app said Beth and Molly's story caught her attention, so she decided to go big.

"She is still focused with love and attention for her daughter and so I wanted to help her accelerate that search and find someone great," Wilson told WNBC.

For this mother and daughter, time is of the essence.

"June 2020, I found out the cancer has metastasized in my bones. I guess there was a little more urgency to see my daughter settled with a wonderful man," Beth said.

Molly said seeing the billboard in person is surreal.

"It's such a trip. Especially up there next to Gen Z icon Olivia Rodrigo. It's just crazy," Molly said.

She hopes to find the kind of relationship her parents have.

"I'm hoping that the right person is confident enough to not be dissuaded by the unorthodox," Molly said.

Unorthodox, maybe, but worth it, she said, if it leads to love.