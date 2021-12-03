Daycare center donates sensory response bags to Sevier County Sheriff's Office

The office said these items will greatly help youth and adults with special needs in an emergency situation.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Sevier County Sheriff's Office received donations from a local daycare center to help deputies on its Crisis Intervention Team.

The sheriff's office posted that Cindy Loveday and the faculty and staff at the Trula Lawson Early Childhood Center in Sevier County provided each of its Crisis Intervention Team graduates with a sensory response bag for their sheriff's vehicle.

The office said these items will greatly help youth and adults with special needs in an emergency situation.

SCSO also thanked the daycare center for meeting this need for its Crisis Intervention Team.