KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Class of 2020, congratulations. Despite the crazy disruptions to your senior year - you did it.

We're not the only ones proud of you. So are several of your favorite East Tennesseans!

Astronaut Captain Barry Butch Wilmore

Dale Dickey - Actor

Capt. Bill Robinson - Longest Serving Enlisted POW in American History

Randall Cobb - Houston Texans Wide Receiver & VFL

Bill Haslam - Former governor of Tennessee

Kelsea Ballerini - Country Singer

Henry Cho - Comedian

Bill Williams - Former 10News Anchor

Inky Johnson - VFL and Motivational Speaker

Kristian Bush - Sugarland