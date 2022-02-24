Dinosaurs dazzle kids at East TN Children's Hospital ahead of weekend event

Creatures from the Dino and Dragon Stroll event stopped by the East Tennessee Children's Hospital on Thursday, before their event scheduled for the weekend.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The East Tennessee Children's Hospital sees all kinds of patients and visitors. However, they don't often see visitors from the Jurassic period.

On Thursday, dinosaurs from the national Dinosaur and Dragon Stroll tour stopped by the hospital. They walked through the halls, visiting patients and getting pets from patients and their families, while workers took pictures and handed out free dinosaur-themed toys from event organizers.

"While East Tennessee Children's Hospital does historic work to heal children, we didn't know it was quite ... prehistoric," officials with the hospital said on social media.

A large version of a dinosaur walked through the walls, accompanied by a worker from the event and a smaller, baby version of the prehistoric creature. And as dinosaurs explored the hospital, children followed them to catch a glimpse at the walking exhibit of prehistoric life.

The dinosaur was from the Dinosaur and Dragon Stroll event scheduled for the weekend, where several similar kinds of displays will be available for families to explore.