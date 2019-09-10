MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — This local prize-winning pup is 'wheel' cute.

Tucker James, a pit bull mix from Morristown, just won a spot in the 2020 Walkin' Pets calendar. The calendar highlights pets that use mobility devices -- doggy wheelchairs and more.

Tucker is 14 years young. Contest organizers said his "sweet face and loving nature" makes many people reconsider their ideas about pit bulls. He loves sticks, car rides and trips to the lake.

Contest organizers said Tucker plays hard. He tore both ACLs and was diagnosed with Cushing's Disease. His legs got weaker and weaker, and the lovable pit bull found it hard to get around.

But when Tucker got his wheels, he got back to business -- playing outside, that is.

Tucker's mom, Brooke Herman, said Tucker's wheels had a big impact.

"Tucker’s wheelchair was life-changing for him and us. He was so happy that he could keep up with his brother and sisters again," Herman said.

Tucker passed away earlier this year, but his family said the joy and love he brought to their lives will live forever.

Contest organizers said entries came from 27 different countries and 35 U.S. states. Dogs like Tucker weren't the only ones modeling their mobility devices; goats, cats, a duck and even a chicken participated.

Cicely was the first chicken to win the Walkin' Pets calendar contest.

Walkin' Pets

All of the proceeds from calendar sales will go to the Handicapped Pets Foundation to help disabled and injured pets in need to get wheelchairs. The calendars are $12.95 and available for purchase via phone: (888) 253-0777.