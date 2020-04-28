CALAIS, Maine — A dog that went missing five months ago is reunited with its owner.
This Great Pyrenees mix is believed to be named Nellie. "Nellie" was nabbed in Calais- 60 miles from her home in Addison.
The Maine Lost Dog recovery thanked the community for putting out food to keep her in the area, and for never giving up on a lost dog.
RELATED: Good Shepherd Food Bank grant allows Liberation Farms to expand its infrastructure
RELATED: VERIFY: What does it mean now that 2 cats have tested positive for COVID-19?
RELATED: Two pet cats in New York state test positive for coronavirus