Dogwood Arts to give out 10,000 art kits for East Tennessee students after large donation

Newell Brands donated thousands of art supplies, so every middle and high school student in Knox, Anderson and Blount counties in an art class will receive a kit.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Making art is never easy, and neither is covering the cost of art supplies. After a large donation, 10,000 middle and high school students in Knox, Anderson and Blount counties won't need to worry about that.

Dogwood Arts said it would give away 10,000 art kits to students across East Tennessee, after a donation from Newell Brands, which works with several household names. Dogwood Arts said they would distribute the kits to students currently enrolled in an art class over the next few weeks.

They include collections of textures, coloring markers, materials to make stickers and tons of high-grade paper. Officials have been compiling kits with supplies from Sharpie, Mr. Sketch, Paper Mate and Neenah Paper.