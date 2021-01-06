Dollywood gives Sevier County Food Ministries $65,605

“It is really special each time we are able to provide Jim Davis and his hard-working team at Sevier County Food Ministries with the proceeds from our Sevier County Days,” said Carol Agee, Dollywood Community Affairs and Philanthropy Manager. “They do so much to take care of our community, and we are always so honored to help them in their mission. It is the perfect time to provide this check to them because they are preparing for what is one of their busiest times of the year."