Dollywood gives Sevier County Food Ministries $65,605

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Sevier County Food Ministries received $65,605 from Dollywood on Thursday, Nov. 4.
The donation was the profit earned at Dollywood's summer Sevier County Days.
Dollywood officials said they first started giving to Sevier County Food Ministries in 1998. They said since that time, the total contributions to the food ministry is more than $1.3 million.
“It is really special each time we are able to provide Jim Davis and his hard-working team at Sevier County Food Ministries with the proceeds from our Sevier County Days,” said Carol Agee, Dollywood Community Affairs and Philanthropy Manager. “They do so much to take care of our community, and we are always so honored to help them in their mission. It is the perfect time to provide this check to them because they are preparing for what is one of their busiest times of the year."
In November, Dollywood will host a winter Sevier County Days during Smoky Mountain Christmas.
People who live in Sevier County can attend the Christmas festival from Nov. 6-14. Dollywood officials ask that attendees give a $5 donation in support of the food ministry.
Tickets can also be purchased online by visiting Dollywood.com/SevierCountyDays