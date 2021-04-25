Donations from all over US, Europe help fulfill Austin-East Amazon wishlist

Erika Letsigner, an educator at the Webb School of Knoxville contacted the school's administrators about setting up an Amazon wishlist.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — After five deaths of students who attended Austin-East Magnet High School in just a few months, an educator created an Amazon wishlist to help the East Knoxville community.

Erika Letsigner, an educator at the Webb School of Knoxville contacted the school's administrators about setting up an Amazon wishlist.

They gave her permission to set it up and send it out, asking the community to pitch and get every item on the list.

Less than a week later, Austin-East posted on social media saying it has received donations from all across the US and Europe.

"It is amazing the smile that free food can put on a teenager's face," the post said.

Anyone who wants to support the Austin-East Magnet High School community can find the wishlist here.