DANDRIDGE, Tenn. — Dandridge Memorial Library's garden is looking a little more literary and a lot more whimsical thanks to the generosity of one of the library's patrons.

The library posted several photos and a thank-you to patron Judy Babel on Facebook on Saturday.

Babel had painted several different stones with "book covers" from popular children's stories ranging from Dr. Seuss to Curious George to The Secret Garden.

Dandridge Memorial Library

A few familiar Disney movies made an appearance on their own stones as well.

Dandridge Memorial Library

The 'story stones' were even delicately shaped to look like they had pages just like a book!

Now, they're poking out from the shrubbery of the library's garden, creating a fun display for all to enjoy.

"These stones now decorate our garden with some beloved children’s book art," the library said in its post.