'If he wants to do it, we're going to be his biggest supporter to do it' | Knoxville family champions their son on World Down Syndrome Day

LT and April Thomas did not know their son, Tobias had down syndrome until after he was born. They want parents to know it’s not as daunting as you might think.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Every morning, the Thomas family does their best to keep up with their four-year-old son, Tobias.

Tobias’ morning routine typically consists of breakfast, wrestling with dad and reading books in his room.

His mother April Thomas said some things are quicker and some things are slower when it comes to raising a child with Down syndrome.

“He rolled over in like five months, but it took him until he was almost two to take his first steps,” she said. “I think socially he struggled sometimes because of the language barrier because he doesn’t speak in full sentences the way other kids do.”

April and her husband LT did not know Tobias had Down syndrome until after he was born.

While this news caught them off guard, they want parents to know there is nothing to be afraid of.

“As long as you're constantly working on your way for positivity in your life, you're going to be able to overcome anything,” LT Thomas said. “We don't look at Tobias as a burden or anything like that. God gave us this gift and we're going to enjoy every single day with that gift.”

Every year, World Down Syndrome Day is on the twenty-first day of the third month to signify the uniqueness of the twenty-first chromosome which causes down syndrome.

The Thomas family wants to raise awareness about Tobias, so that he and other children like him can live a better life.

“Once people understand that Down syndrome is not something to be afraid of, then there's going to be more opportunities for him to be included with other kids his age, or as he grows into an adult to be able to do more things on his own, because people are going to understand his needs better,” April Thomas said.