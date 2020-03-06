x
Downtown restaurant sits stuffed animals at counter, following health guidlines

J.C. Holdway reopened Tuesday night for indoor dining and followed all health department guidelines — except for one.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A popular restaurant in downtown Knoxville, J.C. Holdway, reopened Tuesday night for indoor dining. They followed all health department guidelines, such as maintaining social distancing and operating at half capacity, except for one.

Joseph Lenn, the chef and owner of the restaurant, said he would allow stuffed animals to sit at the bar and at the chef's counter. Several animals showed up, including a bear and a few unicorns, after he asked customers to donate big animals.

The stuffed animals should stay on the bar stools until guidelines change and allow people to sit on them.

After the guidelines change, the restaurant said it will have the animals professionally dry cleaned then donate them to children's charities.

