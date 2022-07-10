East Tennessee Bloodhound Rescue asking for help after storms damaged several kennels in Powell

"We're just at the point we're going to more or less rebuild everything," Pattye Elliot, the rescue's director, said.

POWELL, Tenn. — A Powell bloodhound sanctuary is asking for help from the community to clean up and rebuild after strong storms made a "complete mess" of its kennels and property earlier this week.

The storms, which knocked out power for thousands in the Powell area for more than a day, severely damaged some of East Tennessee Bloodhound Rescue's kennels. The storms damaged some kennels, destroyed fencing, ripped off a screen door, knocked down limbs, and generally left a lot of debris on the property.

"We're just at the point we're going to more or less rebuild everything," Pattye Elliot, the rescue's director, said.

The rescue posted to Facebook asking for help with some specifics. It needs some lumber of various sizes -- 2x4x10, 4x4x8, and 4x6x10 -- to rebuild some of the kennel bases that were destroyed. It also asked for some volunteer help on Sunday to clean up debris.