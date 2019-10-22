Dozens of first responders from across East Tennessee took a little time Sunday to help wish a Jefferson County 14-year-old 'Happy Birthday' in a very big way.

Caleb Sutton's mother had dropped a card off at the White Pine Police Department Saturday letting them know they'd be celebrating Sunday evening, saying he wants to be a police officer one day.

She said he has cerebral palsy, ADHD and bleeding in the brain -- and wanted an officer or two to come say hello at his party.

Well, he got more than just one officer and a hello. Much more.

Police, deputies, state troopers, firefighters, EMS, constables, road crews and K-9s from White Pine, Dandridge, Jefferson County, Cocke County, Baneberry, Lakeway Central, and Hamblen County all showed up to wish Caleb Happy Birthday.

UT LIFESTAR crews even arrived with a helicopter.

White Pine Police Dept.

"None of these people or agencies did this for any recognition, but I wanted to share this with everyone," WPPD said. "I’m so proud of all our public safety partners in making this a birthday this young man will never forget."