East TN Girl Scouts aiming to sell 15,000 boxes of cookies this year

Last year, the East Tennessee Girl Scout troop sold around 12,000 boxes. This year, they're helping to sell even more.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Girl Scout cookie season is officially back, giving people across East Tennessee a chance to restock some of their favorite sweet treats.

One troop is using the annual Girl Scout cookie sale to develop members' business skills. They are also using money from the cookie sales to fund activities for troop members, and to fund community programs. They can include hiking trips, community service activities or scouting camps.

"The beauty of that is that they get to experience something they may not get to experience," said one leader of the Girl Scouts.

They said they are hoping to sell more cookies this year than they did the previous year. They said last year, they sold around 12,000 boxes of cookies. This year, they hope to sell around 15,000 boxes.

Troop members also said that they use the cookie sale program as a way to learn how to manage a business and interact with customers.