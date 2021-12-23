Stories that were straight from the heart of East Tennessee in 2021

These are some of the moments that brought a smile to our faces, made us laugh and reminded us what it means to be a Volunteer.

TENNESSEE, USA — In a year marked by change even as the COVID-19 pandemic still loomed, we wanted to celebrate by taking a look back at some of our area's most Straight From The Heart moments.

2021 was certainly interesting, but we made it through together.

January

A Knoxville toddler became a viral sensation for her pure excitement over food.

February

A 2-year-old Vol fan did not let naptime get in the way of cheering for his favorite team.

March

When a bridge collapse in Sevier County left families homeless, a non-profit stepped in to help.

April

A terminally ill man surprised the staff at a Gatlinburg steakhouse with a $1,000 tip.

May

VFL Peyton Manning put some heat on the ceremonial first pitch at a UT baseball game.

June

For the first time since 2005, the Vols made it to the Super Regionals and even flew to Omaha for the College World Series.

July

A Knoxville tattoo artist didn't let vandals spoil her dream of opening her own business.

August

A single mother started a home repair business to help women and the elderly

September

Three Dolly Parton songs landed on Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Songs of All Time list.

October

A Blount County Elementary School student modeled in New York Fashion Week.

November

A West Knoxville couple went viral on TikTok after realizing their new frosted glass window wasn't that private.

December