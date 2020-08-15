East Tennessee musician holds concert from his front lawn

Brian Clay's free concert may be the talk of the neighborhood for a while. It was broadcast over Facebook live Friday.

While the COVID-19 pandemic may have made people stand 6 feet apart, it's also brought some neighborhoods closer together. In East Tennessee, musician Brian Clay played a free concert for his neighbors and for audiences over Facebook Live Friday.

He played from his driveway, with a setup that included a keyboard, microphone, laptop and speakers. Clay played classic, jazzy songs, including music like "Lovely Day" by Bill Withers. The concert started at 8 p.m. and lasted for around an hour as Clay jammed out with neighbors and a virtual audience.

"Sometimes you've got to look forward to new normals, and they aren't always bad," he said. "Sometimes it can be uncomfortable or unfamiliar, but something like this, in my driveway with neighbors in the street, I never thought about this before. But here we are, and we had a great time."

The live stream is available online, on Clay's Facebook page.