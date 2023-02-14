East Tennessee sends its love on Valentine's Day

Whether you're celebrating with someone special or enjoying the single life, East Tennessee wanted to make sure everyone felt the love.

TENNESSEE, USA — It's Valentine's Day!

Whether you're celebrating with someone special or enjoying the single life, East Tennessee wanted to make sure everyone felt the love.

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park suggested taking a hike with a date.

This Valentines Day, we’ve dug into the archives for some messages to send to your valentine. We’d recommend maybe doing more than just sending this their way of course. Might we suggest a hike?



📸NPS Photo pic.twitter.com/wHVo9dD5oh — GreatSmokyNPS (@GreatSmokyNPS) February 14, 2023

The University of Tennessee sent some VOLentine's love.

Looking for the perfect way to tell your #VOLentine how you feel? Quote tweet your fave and tag your Big Orange sweetie! 🧡 Happy VOLentine's Day! pic.twitter.com/vNeEr6mM6l — UT Knoxville (@UTKnoxville) February 14, 2023

East Tennessee Children's Hospital sent some love.

Homer Hound from the Tennessee Smokies wished everyone a happy Valentine's Day.

Happy Valentine's Day! Love, The Tennessee Smokies. pic.twitter.com/b4T44A47Z6 — Tennessee Smokies (@smokiesbaseball) February 14, 2023

The Lady Vols sent their love from the court.

Happy Valentines Day #LadyVolNation!! ❤️💗



We love you! pic.twitter.com/vqTyZXeyls — Lady Vols Basketball (@LadyVol_Hoops) February 14, 2023

The University of Tennessee School of Natural Resources wanted everyone to enjoy their VOLentine's Day.

Oak Ridge National Lab had many Valentine's wishes, but this one was really punny.

The American Red Cross asked people to share some love and consider donating blood.

Thanks to our partners at Amazon, here’s a little valentine for you! Get a $10 Gift Card by email when you come to give blood or platelets by Feb. 28. Make your appointment to warm a patient's heart this winter: https://t.co/2VMIP1u2yt pic.twitter.com/n34IzrVYy9 — American Red Cross of Tennessee (@RedCrossTN) February 14, 2023

Talon from Carson-Newman University wished everyone a happy Valentine's Day.

Talon wants to wish you all a #HappyValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/p1Tnjrc8Ol — Carson-Newman University (@carson_newman_u) February 14, 2023

The VolShop reminded everyone that you can't spell love with V-O-L.

The Knoxville Fire Department reminded everyone of its love.

Knoxville, you are what we love! Happy Valentine's day from KFD! pic.twitter.com/hNjKTntiOW — Knoxville Fire (@KnoxvilleFire) February 14, 2023

Vols Football sent its love.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reminded everyone not to let the romance scammers get them down.

Nope -- what to say to scammers this Valentine's Day! ❤️



Sextortion, "Pig Butchering", and Romance Scams are some of the ways criminals will prey on victims.



What are these scams and how to protect yourself? Visit: https://t.co/U3d4Xmtp24 pic.twitter.com/MViCl53DIv — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) February 14, 2023

The Tennessee Department of Transportation reminded everyone to buckle up because someone loves them.

Buckle up because somebody loves you! Happy Valentine's Day, y'all! pic.twitter.com/xcj0P92Sjd — myTDOT (@myTDOT) February 14, 2023

Even UT Facilities Services had some love to share.

Another year, another round of #UTFacilitiesServices volentines to help you out. We love our customers and our campus! 🧡 pic.twitter.com/mEdDd15xQ4 — Facilities Services (@utkfacserv) February 14, 2023

There's more than airplanes in the air at McGhee Tyson Airport.

There's more than just airplanes in the air today! 💗 #HappyValentinesDay from TYS! pic.twitter.com/78cyOyjLMN — McGhee Tyson Airport (@FlyKnoxville) February 14, 2023