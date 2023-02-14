East Tennessee sends its love on Valentine's Day

TENNESSEE, USA — It's Valentine's Day!
Whether you're celebrating with someone special or enjoying the single life, East Tennessee wanted to make sure everyone felt the love.
The Great Smoky Mountains National Park suggested taking a hike with a date.
The University of Tennessee sent some VOLentine's love.
East Tennessee Children's Hospital sent some love.
Homer Hound from the Tennessee Smokies wished everyone a happy Valentine's Day.
The Lady Vols sent their love from the court.
The University of Tennessee School of Natural Resources wanted everyone to enjoy their VOLentine's Day.
Oak Ridge National Lab had many Valentine's wishes, but this one was really punny.
The American Red Cross asked people to share some love and consider donating blood.
Talon from Carson-Newman University wished everyone a happy Valentine's Day.
The VolShop reminded everyone that you can't spell love with V-O-L.
The Knoxville Fire Department reminded everyone of its love.
Vols Football sent its love.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reminded everyone not to let the romance scammers get them down.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation reminded everyone to buckle up because someone loves them.
Even UT Facilities Services had some love to share.
There's more than airplanes in the air at McGhee Tyson Airport.
If you want some heartwarming stories, check out our YouTube playlist: