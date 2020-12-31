x
Heartwarming

East Tennessee's Straight From The Heart moments in 2020

A lot was thrown at us this year with the pandemic, but we made it through together.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — 2020 was...well...2020. In a year marked by uncertainty, we wanted to celebrate by taking a look back at some of our area's most Straight From The Heart moments.

JANUARY

The Vols brought home a Gator Bowl win!

A Tellico Plains man made a giant topiary chicken.

A Knoxville woman cured her chronic shaking with CBD oil.

FEBRUARY

Families reclaimed their ancestors' stolen stories.

This Walland basketball team won a championship in honor of their late coach.

A Knoxville teacher got a life-saving gift from a fellow educator.

MARCH

Tennesseans big and small did their part to help after the deadly Middle Tennessee tornadoes.

Neighborhoods set up "bear hunts" to keep kids entertained during lockdowns.

A Blount County bakery made sure kids in foster care had a birthday cake.

APRIL

Crafters helped us all mask up and stay safe.

A photographer found a way to do socially distant senior photos.

War medals helped connect to families.

MAY

We honored the class of 2020.

UT Athletics honored our local healthcare heroes.

Communities joined together for equality and justice.

JUNE

A Maryville teen started a lemonade stand for first responders.

Yassin became a U.S. citizen!

JULY

A Knoxville woman started offering outdoor cello lessons.

A visually impaired student became a Claiborne High School drum major.

A Knoxville family sold everything to try "road schooling."

AUGUST

Knoxville teachers did a Bitmoji group photo to kick off a strange school year.

A Fountain City woman started painting rocks to sprinkle some sunshine in her community.

A Corryton couple made lunches for the homeless in memory of their daughter.

SEPTEMBER

We celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month virtually.

Literally, just the phenomenon that was the Knoxville Tiger.

A dad walked a marathon in honor of his daughter's cancer battle.

OCTOBER

A man gave his VFL dad a checkerboard grave.

The "Germ Busters" helped keep their fellow students safe.

We found creative ways to trick or treat during a pandemic.

NOVEMBER

A woman reminded us to be kind during the election with her signs.

A baby broke records with her birth after being frozen as an embryo for more than 27 years.

The Oak Ridge 85 were finally recognized 65 years after becoming the first to integrate public schools in the southeast.

DECEMBER

A Knoxville woman sent 850 letters nationwide to spread joy.

Local nonprofits got help from a billionaire's donation.

A boy's hot chocolate stand brought Christmas to kids in need.

