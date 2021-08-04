East TN couple delivers healthy baby in car

Campbell says that Mialani's name means "my Heaven," and she came into this world with what the family thinks was certainly a sign from above.

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — Christopher Worthy and Camera Campbell knew that they would be bringing a new baby into the world soon. They just weren't aware of how soon baby Mialani would arrive.

"My water ended up popping at six o'clock in the morning. We jumped in the car to get to my mom's and she was coming out by 6:15 in her driveway," said Campbell.

Cambell's oldest daughter witnessed the event. Even though she's less than 3 years old, Cambell knows that she was fully aware of the situation.

"She saw her and was like, 'Dad, Mom, the baby, the baby," Campbell mentioned.

It wasn't long before help arrived. Roane County EMS transported them to Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville. From there, things became much more normal.

Worthy, Campbell and baby Mialani left the hospital Thursday afternoon. While Mialani hasn't been here long, they can already tell that she's going to be a special person. Campbell says that Mialani's name means "my Heaven," and she came into this world with what the family thinks was certainly a sign from above.