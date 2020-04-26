100 miles in one day.

That's what one East Tennessee man did in honor of his daughter, Hattie, and her fight against childhood cancer.

John Halter started at midnight and finished later Saturday evening.

He said he runs for those we have lost, those that are still fighting and for parents who have to make excruciating, life-altering decisions.

Video courtesy of Melissa Halter:

