East TN man runs 52 miles on 52nd birthday for good cause

This year Reymond is raising money for West High School's wrestling team to help cover some of the team's extra expenses including masks.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An East Tennessee man ran 52 miles to celebrate his 52nd birthday while raising money for a good cause on Sunday.

Eddie Reymond, the owner of Eddie's Health Shoppe, ran 104 laps around the suburban plaza in West Knoxville.

The first time he ran laps for a cause was back when he turned 42 years old.

He stopped for several years but decided to pick it up again this year during COVID-19 for his health.

"For me, personally, I felt like you could either get in shape or get out of shape during COVID-19. It just made more sense since we know that COVID-19 does worse if you're in better shape," Reymond said.