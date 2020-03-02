Traffic jams usually involve frustratingly long periods of boredom, with nothing to do but look at but the side of the road. In the Great Smoky Mountains though, traffic jams can be exciting.

A herd of around ten elk crossed through the road around the Oconaluftee Visitor Center, causing a traffic jam that was anything but boring. One WBIR viewer sent us pictures from the traffic jam, where elk walked directly up to investigate the cars.

Ben Norvell

Ben Norvell

Drivers stayed in their car as the elk passed, which park officials recommend people do if they see wild animals crossing the road. However, they also recommend pulling a safe distance away from elk, since a bull elk can between 800 and 900 pounds and can ram into cars.

Ben Norvell

Ben Norvell

RELATED: Elk ram cars in Smokies; park stresses safe distance rules

RELATED: Smokies Elk continue Tennessee trek to Townsend; safety signs posted

Bull elks can also run 45 miles an hour. So, park officials emphasize having a place to retreat for safety in case a bull elk becomes aggressive.

Yet, they can also be beautiful creatures and watching them from safe a distance can be one of the most enriching experiences anyone can have on the side of the road.