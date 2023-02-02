ETSU Marching Bucs to perform at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Marching Bucs is one of nine bands chosen out of hundreds of applicants.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — A big surprise for members of the ETSU Marching Bucs: They'll be performing at the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

University administrators keep the news top secret until it was revealed during a special event Thursday.

"A performance in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is in front of millions," said Wesley Whatley, Creative Producer with Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. "For most of these students, that experience of education and just exposure can be the largest stage for most of these students they will ever perform on."