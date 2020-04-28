BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Every hero deserves a mask, especially local ones on the front lines in the fight against coronavirus.

A local company donated handmade, cloth masks to first responders on Monday. The masks were made by a local seamstress with superhero patterns. She used designs from the executive director of Foothills Transitional Care and Rehabilitation, Raeleen Stewart.

The handmade masks use straps from surgical masks, according to the officials with the Blount County Sheriff's Office. They also have a pocket to hold a surgical mask, for added protection.

Representatives from the Blount County Sheriff's Office, Blount County Mayor's Office, Alcoa Fire Department and Blount Emergency Management received the masks.

"It means a lot to our deputies that they went the extra mile for us," Blount County Sheriff James Berrong said. "The appreciation that continues to be shown to Blount County's first responders during this crisis is incredible. We are grateful."

