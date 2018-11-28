On Monday evenings, a crowd builds on the plaza outside War Memorial Auditorium in Nashville, one that is not usually heading into a concert, or passing through on the way to try the newest restaurant on Fifth Avenue.

On Monday evenings, the homeless community gathers in Nashville.

A group of nonprofits and volunteers that serve the homeless population sets up on the plaza almost every week to make sure those in need know where and when they can get assistance.

Caroline Lindner, a barber in Nashville, started joining in about a year and a half ago. Since then, she's teamed up with several other skilled hair stylists to create Nashville Street Barbers, which is well on its way to becoming an institution in the community.

There are four core members of the Nashville Street Barber team: Lindner, Dareka "Pebblez" Carney, Abishai Collingsworth and Ryan Timmons, as well as a rotating set of volunteers, all of whom are trained stylists.

The barbers give free haircuts to anyone who needs them.

"People need each other. This isn't about hair, it's about reminding people they're human, and changing the perception of these people," Collingsworth said.

Giving people what they need

James Weaver, 54, has directly benefited from the work Nashville Street Barbers are doing.

"They have been so loving and empowering for me," Weaver said. He has been experiencing homelessness since he moved to Nashville earlier this year.

A trained barber himself, Weaver started getting haircuts from the Nashville Street Barbers a few months ago, and since then has been able to join them in their work.

"He used to tell us exactly what to do when he was in the chair," Timmons said with a laugh. "He knows what he's doing."

With money from donations and a recent All-Star award from Hardees, Nashville Street Barbers have been able to buy clippers specifically for use outside on Mondays, including one for Weaver to have all week.

"Everybody loves their hair. This could be a sustaining lucrative situation for me, but it's more of a give-back, more of a ministry, more of a connection. To be able to plug in that gap and do for somebody something that will help them regain control of the steering wheel of their life, that's empowering," Weaver said.

He offers free or cheap haircuts to fellow members of the homeless community when he can and says the cuts are never just about the hair.

"I approach this from a holistic point of view. It's not just about the hair, it's whatever they want to talk about, if they need to know where to get resources, anything," he said. "You have to build relationships. Without them, you're not in position to help a person, you don’t know who you’re helping."

Surrounded by helpers

While the Nashville Street Barber team sets up barber chairs and lights, and gets to cutting hair, other groups like ShowerUp Nashville and People Loving Nashville help those who need a hand get a shower, a meal and even some fresh clothes.

"The shower, the haircut, they give people a whole new hope, confidence to conquer what they need to do. It's dignity and hope for them, honestly, which is not something you can just walk into a store and buy. You do that for one person, it changes their whole outlook," Rhonda Schmitz said.

Schmitz is the founder of ShowerUp, which she started when she moved to Nashville eight years ago from Kansas. Her organization has a truck and attached trailer, each with three showers. People experiencing homelessness can take as long as they want to bathe, shave and soak up the warmth of the water, she said.

All of the groups involved on Monday nights do other outreach during the week.

The Nashville Street Barbers are keeping their eyes open for ways to expand their work, from adding more volunteers, to offering paid haircuts as a fundraiser.

In the meantime, they are focused on using the skills they have to give back the best way they can. On a record night, with 16 volunteer barbers, the team was able to give 89 haircuts in two hours.

"This work is never done. Through sharing these stories with other people, it starts to change how they think this whole community is. It does a positive thing, to hear people's stories, but it's still really hard," Lindner said.

"It's blown my mind how fast it's grown. It's something I'm so passionate about," Carney said.

