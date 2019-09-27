HEISKELL, Tenn. — Students and staff at Fairview Elementary School took a stand against bullying and showed up to school in all orange on Friday.

The East Tennessee elementary school is the latest school inspired by the Florida boy who crafted his own UT shirt.

Shortly after that happened, the boy's story went viral and inspired many people to speak out against bullying.

The children at Fairview Elementary School decided they need to stand up to bullies by creating an Orange-Out Day.

The students and faculty wore orange shirts to show that they will not tolerate bullying.

The school district posted a heartwarming picture on Twitter of all the students and faculty happily wearing orange together.

