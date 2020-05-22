Keep on truckin': Family shows love and appreciation to truckers with signs over I-75 in Rocky Top

"From our family to all you men and women out there hauling our essentials, we appreciate you so much!"

ROCKY TOP, Tenn. — If you've traveled along Interstates 40 or 75 in the past few months, you've likely seen truckers out in force in order to help keep critical supplies, groceries, and other goods flowing amid the massive need during these times.

Truckers are one of many heroes of 2020. One family in the Rocky Top area knows all too well how essential their job is, so they've decided to show their appreciation and cheer on truckers from above.

Sabrina Phillips, her husband and children displayed signs and American flags to drivers from an overpass along I-75.

"During this pandemic I can't help but think about our drivers that are keeping the essentials that our country needs more now than ever, coming to us. I wanted to show them how much we appreciate them so my kids and I made up some signs and headed to the nearest bridge over the interstate," she said.

Their appreciation couldn't be contained to just one sign. The family put together a string of signs with the the messages: "Rocky Top, Tennessee would like to thank the men/women that keep our country rolling," and "Honk for the truckers." Another reads "10:4 good buddies."

Rocky Top family crafts signs to thank truckers from above I-75 1/7

2/7

3/7

4/7

5/7

6/7

7/7 1 / 7

For Sabrina and her husband, she said the appreciation for truckers is also personal. She said her husband had been driving a dump truck last November when one of his steer tires blew out. The incident almost claimed his life, but she said he's been doing better with physical therapy.