KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Happy 3rd birthday, Donavan!

His mom, Shelley, sent us videos of the huge surprise for him on Saturday by Knox County first responders!

Donavan's mom said Rural Metro, Knoxville Police and AMR all showed up with their lights on to make Donavan's birthday special.

She said the first responders made his day!

RELATED: Family, friends celebrate East TN woman's 97th birthday

RELATED: Friends, family hold birthday parade for 103-year-old Knoxville woman

RELATED: 'A true miracle from God': Georgia 3-year-old with cerebral palsy takes his first steps

RELATED: Colorado police dispatched on a special mission to help 102-year-old

RELATED: 'It makes me feel beautiful' | Maryland 7-year-old uses $600 savings to buy coronavirus care packs for seniors

RELATED: Perfect 10: West Knoxville woman's friends throw 'drive-by birthday party' during social isolation

RELATED: "Just think of others" | Knoxville woman reunites class ring with its original owner years later