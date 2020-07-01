CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Friday night visit to Hamilton Place mall turned into something special for a local couple.

Devante Williams owns a dance studio in Chattanooga, and he told his girlfriend Kayla Hammonds that his students would be performing in the mall.

Sounds reasonable, right?

So the couple watched some very talented dancers for a minute before things took a turn. Devante jumped up on stage to join the dancers, then Kayla was escorted to join him on stage. As Jason Derulo's song "Will You Marry Me" played in the background, something magical happened — "The Proposal."

Kayla is a first-grade teacher at Rosalie Elementary School in Jackson County, Alabama, and she now knows that Devante had rehearsed and planned the special moment for the past month of December. Obviously, she said yes and they are receiving congratulations from friends and strangers.

