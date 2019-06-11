TAMPA, Fla. — A 9-year-old Florida boy wanted to pay it forward to a teacher he admired, so he decided to give her a raise.

Parker Williams sent his teacher $15 in cash - his own birthday money.

He included a thank-you note that read "I don't think that teachers get paid enough for what they do, so will you accept this gift?"

The teacher wrote back, saying she couldn't accept his gift, but added "appreciate the gesture, Parker. Students like you are the reason I teach."

Parker's dad posted the pay raise on Facebook, and it's gone viral - leaving Parker with an important lesson: Kindness makes everybody feel good.

