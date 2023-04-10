Florida teenager to run mile for fallen Knox Co. deputy Tucker Blakely

Zechariah Cartledge started the Running 4 Heroes nonprofit. He runs a mile for fallen first responders across the country.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Oct. 1, a Knox County deputy was fatally shot while responding to a call about a domestic situation. Hundreds of miles away, a Florida teenager will run a mile to honor Deputy Tucker Blakely.

Zechariah Cartledge started the Running 4 Heroes nonprofit. As part of the nonprofit's programs, he runs a mile for every fallen first responder across the country. He ran a mile when Sgt. Chris Jenkins was fatally hit by a truck while in the line of duty in Loudon County, in February 2022.

"Tennessee is one of those states that has always had a special place in the heart of this mission, which makes it even harder whenever we have to run for a community that we are so closely connected to because it almost feels like a home run for us — and not in a good way," said Chad Cartledge, the CEO and co-founder of Running 4 Heroes.