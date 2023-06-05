Mission of Hope and other community organizations host food distribution event in Claiborne County

The non-profit held the event at Claiborne High School where volunteers gave out free groceries including fresh produce.

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — The non-profit Christian ministry Mission of Hope hosted a distribution and outreach event at Claiborne County High School on Saturday morning. They were joined by the Compassion Ministries and Second Harvest Food Bank.

Operating out of the Claiborne High School, Mission of Hope gave out over $80,000 worth of groceries, including fresh produce. The distribution event was set up in a drive-thru style where attendees can pull up in their vehicles as volunteers brought them food. According to organizers, the event served over 300 families.

"It means everything, the world, to me. It's really not what I say to them, it's what they say to me. They are thanking me, some of them even have tears in their eyes and they are so grateful that we have put forth the effort to come into their county," said Robin Rolland, the executive director of The Compassion Ministries.

Organizers said they are still looking for volunteers to help with future outreach events. Anyone interested in volunteering can call the Mission of Hope office at 865-584-7571 for more information. They can also email Mission of Hope at volunteer@missionofhope.org.