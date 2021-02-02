Knoxville non-profit bicycle shop to host 'Cranksgiving' food hunt

All food collected will benefit the Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville-based bicycle shop is putting a fun spin on giving to those in need for Thanksgiving.

Two Bikes Knoxville is hosting their third annual Cranksgiving fun ride on Saturday, Nov. 20.

The ride combines bike riding with giving back by having teams of riders participate in a city-wide food scavenger hunt to various grocery stores. The teams will collect food items to benefit the Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee, according to a press release.

“Two Bikes is excited to bring Cranksgiving back to Knoxville for the third year, and we are proud to be working with Second Harvest Food Bank to help those in need," Two Bikes Knoxville Operations Director Matthew Zingg said. "We hope this family-friendly, fun event becomes a Knoxville tradition for many years to come.”

The ride will take place from 2-4 p.m. and begin at the Park Ridge Park gazebo at 532 N. Bertrand Street in Knoxville.

Participants are asked to bring $10-15 to purchase food items on the scavenger hunt list.