Former UT football star treats young girls to a movie through girls' empowerment nonprofit

In 2019, Josh Dobbs treated girls with the nonprofit to a screening of 'Captain Marvel.' Now, he joined the organization to treat young girls to a different movie.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For many people across Knoxville and East Tennessee, Josh Dobbs is a legend. He formerly played for the Vols as a quarterback, inspiring fans when he launched footballs down a field during tense games.

On Saturday, he returned to Knoxville to do one of the things he does best: inspire. He teamed up with Girls Inc. to show young girls they were capable of achieving anything they wanted. To help do that, he treated them to a movie.

"I just enjoy seeing the kids and their faces. They're so impressionable. They look up to so many adults whether it's their counselor or teacher, or sports figures in the community. Having the platform that I have and giving back to them; I'm 27, but I don't feel I'm far removed from their stage in life," he said. "I remember being that impressionable at 10, 11, 12 years old and had high expectations but trying to figure out how to get there."

The girls watched 'A Wrinkle in Time' with him, casually sitting next to a local icon while watching women adventure through space to save their families. Its themes echo the overall mission of Girls Inc, "To inspire all girls to be strong, smart and bold!"

In 2019, he treated a separate group of young girls to a viewing of 'Captain Marvel.' During that event, he said his superhero was his mom. But for girls at the event in 2019, Dobbs was one of their heroes.

Besides being a legendary athlete, he also studied aerospace engineering at the University of Tennessee.

"I resonate so much with the Girls Inc Commission. You know, empowering young women in the Knoxville area not only to be strong, smart and bold but to also achieve careers in the STEM field," he said. "To have them out in a fun environment outside of school, get them out in their communities to hang out and interact with them. It's always a beautiful event. We enjoy it, I enjoy it and I know the girls love it too."

March also marks Women's History Month, meant to celebrate the historic achievements made by women across the U.S. and across the world.

Dobbs and Girls Inc. watched the movie at the AMC Classic Knoxville 16, located off North Peters Road. There, he also spoke about his career in sports and his time in the spotlight.

He complimented the Tennessee football team, saying he thought it would be a good year.

"They have a talented team, a lot of talented players, talented pieces and a really good coach — and that's where it starts," he said. "I'm excited to see them get started this season."

He is currently an NFL free agent, but he said he is still trying to work on a deal with the Steelers. He also has upcoming workouts with the Patriots and the Ravens.

"I'm trying to make the best decision for my career and my future, and also to maximize my talents, and I'm excited to see where I go," he said.