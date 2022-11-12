Foster resource center breaks ground in Anderson Co.

Program coordinators say they hope this will keep foster kids from sleeping in DCS offices in the county.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLINTON, Tenn. — A foster care resource center broke ground in Anderson County Sunday. The Isaiah 117 House now has 11 overnight locations across Tennessee. Kids in those counties have a higher chance to find hope and feel loved.

Isaiah 117 House is a place for kids on removal day. While it’s not a place for kids to live, it’s a roof, a bed and a safe place to wait for a home.

For most children entering the system, Anderson County Program Coordinator Andrea Townsend said removal day is the most traumatic day they will ever walk.



A young man named Luke said he is excited for the resource center to open because "I feel good! People won't have the same exact experience that I had."

He hopes other kids can now have a smooth transition into their foster homes. Luke also said he was in three different foster homes before his parents adopted him.

"It was scary because I didn't know if anybody was going to abuse me," he said.

He said he is very happy with his forever home now – but he knows what it's like to spend time in a DCS building.

"[You] don't get to play, they have to sleep in the office with no toys, no T.V. and no friends to talk to," Luke said.

In Anderson County, there are 270 children in foster care and there are only 60 open homes.

"Unfortunately, the number of kids we're seeing in our office there, the number is growing," Townsend said. "They're having to wait in a cubical. They can't take warm showers or hot bubble baths, they have to wash off in the drug testing sink so we're here to just lighten the load for the caseworkers and help take care of them and reduce the trauma and just love on them lavishly.”



Pretty soon there will be a house in Anderson County. Construction is expected to begin next week. It’s expected to be open and operating by July. It'll be a safe place for children to stay while they wait to be placed in foster care. While it is being built, the organization will continue assisting DCS with children in offices.



"Providing more meals to them, new clothing, pajamas, lovies, stuffed animals. We are watching them for a little bit in the office, doing crafts with them while DCS workers are able to find placement for them," Townsend said.

Through community donations, the resource center was able to give Christmas to 70 children this year.