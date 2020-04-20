KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Frankie's Body Shop in North Knoxville is doing what it can to help restaurants and seniors by giving out cards for cards.

It bought gift cards from a few restaurants, and then on Sunday, it gave them away to anyone who donated a handmade card.

The owner said the idea was to reach as many people in the community as possible.

"If we can help one person that's down the street from me, my heart's already beating fast thinking about it, that would be wonderful. We just wanted to do something positive," Frankie Padilla said.

The shop will deliver the cards to people who live in area nursing homes.

RELATED: Making masks? Here's where to donate them

RELATED: Chinese community group & others donate protective gear to Knox first responders

RELATED: Veterinarians donate vital medical supplies to doctors in coronavirus fight

RELATED: Jonesborough distillery making hand sanitizer, will donate profits to charity