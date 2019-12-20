KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Christmas break can be a stressful time for families who depend on school breakfast and lunch for their children.

Second Harvest Food Bank provides weekend food supplies for about 12,600 students in East Tennessee.

They said one out of five kids in the area is at risk of hunger at any given time.

Monica Smith-Albright at Fulton High School is making sure that's not the case with her students over winter break.

As the Student and Family Support Coach, Smith-Albright makes sure dozens of students don't go home to hunger on the weekends.

The food backpacks are part of the "Food for Kids" program through Second Harvest Food Bank.

Across East Tennessee, 280 schools participate in that program.

Smith-Albright fills drawstring backpacks with food for students to pick up each Friday to supplement their food supply on the weekends.

These are students referred to the program who rely on the free breakfast and lunch provided to all students at Fulton.

"We love our students and we care about what goes on with them, not just here at schools but after they leave our walls," said Smith-Albright.

That's why she worked with community supporters to do a little extra for kids over winter break.

"We were able to get 20 emergency food boxes from Second Harvest," she said.

Those will go to students with the greatest need so they're guaranteed food while they're out of school for the next two weeks.

"When we think about some of our students who come to school even when they're sick because they know that they're gonna eat, so to send them away on a long break we know that they're gonna need some supplemental food to help them get through," said Smith-Albright.

Thanks to local donors, even more students are guaranteed to have presents under the tree.

"We were able to purchase 123 $40 gift cards to Kohl's department store for our students this year from the Secret Santa," said Smith-Albright.

She said the kids light up when they receive food and gifts, and she's glad the Fulton family can lift their students up.

"When you have so many generous people, even if you're poor, you feel rich," said Smith-Albright.