ST. LOUIS — It’ll be a very happy Thanksgiving at a local animal shelter—because all of the four-legged residents found loving temporary homes for the holiday.

St. Louis’ Gateway Pet Guardians posted a video Thanksgiving morning showing all of the kennels empty. It’s part of the annual Clear the Shelters campaign, which aims to get pets out of the shelter so they can celebrate Thanksgiving in a cozy home instead of a kennel.

‘To say we are thrilled and deeply grateful would be the understatement of the year. ALL of our shelter residents landed themselves a slumber pawty for Thanksgiving! Thank you so much to everyone who participated in #cleartheshelter this year,’ the shelter wrote on Facebook.

In the comments section of the video, Gateway Pet Guardians is sharing photos of the dogs enjoying their stays outside of the shelter.

One dog was snuggled under the Christmas tree.

While another dog was fitting right in with his two new friends.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story stated the pets had been adopted. They are still available for adoption and are temporarily staying with families for the night.

