A brewery employee said the photos taken at the Ripley's Aquarium of the Smokies were left behind around two weeks ago.

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Do you know this couple?

The Gatlinburg Brewing Company is trying to reunite this precious pair with the engagement photos they left behind at the brewery about two weeks ago.

Lillian Joyce, a brewery employee, shared the pictures on Facebook saying they are determined to find the owners.

The photos appear to be taken at the Ripley's Aquarium of the Smokies.