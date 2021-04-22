A home run to remember! Gatlinburg-Pittman invites special player to join them on the diamond

Two high school baseball teams came together to make a special moment happen for a classmate all the students love!

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — It's a moment all those kids will remember forever.

On Tuesday evening, Brody Wood not only got to be a part of the Gatlinburg-Pittman High School baseball team, but he also got to score a home run!!

Brody goes to the junior high school. According to school officials, he has nonverbal autism and epilepsy, but nothing slows him down!

You can see that as Brody runs the bases to start off the game, with two G-P players at his side, all the way around the diamond and right to home plate!

You can hear the crowd clapping and cheering him on as he makes this special run, and at the end of it, he was surrounded by his teammates!

"Regardless, of the score or records this season, this home run will be what many remember for years!!" said Amy James, a member of the school's administrative staff who shared the video and pictures with 10News.