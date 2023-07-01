'Food is expensive now'| Generous House hosts drive-thru pantry for community

The nonprofit gave groceries, hot meals, clothing and other necessities to people in need.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Generous House lent a helping hand to the people of Knoxville by hosting a drive-thru pantry.

Ciera Etter, the director of Generous House said the high cost of goods makes it hard to make ends meet.

"Food is expensive now, the grocery store, everything is expensive," she said. "So for people to come in to now, not only am I not alone, but I am walking side by side. It really feels like a community."