'Food is expensive now'| Generous House hosts drive-thru pantry for community

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Generous House lent a helping hand to the people of Knoxville by hosting a drive-thru pantry.
The nonprofit gave groceries, hot meals, clothing and other necessities to people in need.
Ciera Etter, the director of Generous House said the high cost of goods makes it hard to make ends meet.
"Food is expensive now, the grocery store, everything is expensive," she said. "So for people to come in to now, not only am I not alone, but I am walking side by side. It really feels like a community."
According to their website, Generous House fed more than 20,000 Knoxville families in the past year and some of the people they serve go on to be volunteers.