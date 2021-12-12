Gift bearers will surprise local elders in East Tennessee with gift baskets

This week, community members will deliver the gift baskets all over Knoxville and surrounding counties to seniors ranging in age from 92 to 103.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Since October, community members have been assembling items for Christmas baskets and gifts for our local elders.

This week community members will deliver the gift baskets all over Knoxville and surrounding counties to seniors ranging in age from 92 to 103.

All week, the bearers of the gifts will go two-by-two and sit with the senior for an hour, listen to their stories and take a picture of them with their baskets.

92-year-old Curtis Anderson is one of 30 seniors getting a surprise this holiday season.

"I'm not used to surprises," Anderson said.

Director for I am the Voice of the Voiceless, Vivian Shipe, said she is excited to bring the holiday spirit to some of the oldest members in the community.

"We need to honor them, we need to recognize the shoulders of which we stand," Shipe said.

All kinds of items were put into the gift baskets including handmade prayer shawls, blankets, socks, food and even a specialty item.

Children even helped out and made handmade cards with special notes inside.

"One of the cards says today is a good day to have a good day," Shipe said.

Anderson said his life wasn't always easy growing up.

"I've come up to kind of harsh struggles sometimes, but I don't regret that," Anderson said.

When Anderson received his gift Sunday, he was reminded of how far he has come.

"It feels good to be 91. I am blessed," Anderson said.

This is the 10th annual distribution of elderly baskets, but the first time doing the distribution during Christmas.