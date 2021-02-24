Girl Scouts get creative selling cookies during COVID-19 pandemic, selling on GrubHub starting Friday

Some troops will still sell girl scout cookies outside businesses, but others will use drive-thru cookie booths and even GrubHub!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's that time of the year again — girl scout cookie season.

Troops are getting creative with how they sell cookies this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many will still sell boxes outside businesses, but some are taking a different approach such as with drive-thru cookies booths. Starting Friday, people will also be able to buy cookies through GrubHub, an online food delivery service.

"It works just like if you were to purchase anything else on GrubHub," said Sandy Hubbell, the Director of Product Programs for the Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians.

Officials said that the cookies will be available through GrubHub in Knoxville, Cleveland, Chattanooga and Johnson City through March 21.

"You'll go on your app, and you'll see the option to buy Girl Scouts cookies, and the GrubHub drivers will come to one of our pickup sites," said Hubbell. "We'll have a Girl Scout troop there who is packaging up the cookies to go to the customer."

People can get them right from the source, on the Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians' website.