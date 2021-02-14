Grainger County church gives out free hot meals

Families came by in their cars to pick up their Valentine's Day dinners, which included dishes like chicken casserole, corn and green beans.

GRAINGER COUNTY, Tenn. — Members of the Grainger Baptist Association shared the love early ahead of Valentine's Day by giving families free hot meals.

The church usually holds a food distribution event for Christmas every year, but it decided to host another one today because of the extra need during COVID-19.

Right now, the church is accepting food donations for its food pantry, which is open from Mondays to Thursdays to provide meals for those who need the extra help.