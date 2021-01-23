Habitat for Humanity welcomes three families into new homes

Habitat for Humanity is welcoming three families into their new homes in Nashville. The homes are part of The Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Habitat for Humanity is welcoming three families into their new homes in Nashville. These homes are part of The Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project which started in Nashville in 2019.

Day One: The Carter Work Project in Nashville

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville had the honor of hosting the Carter Work Project, Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn were in the Music City with the goal of building nearly two dozen homes in one week.

The homes and the dedication were done in the Park Preserve neighborhood in North Nashville.

Volunteers and their families helped build the homes on unused land from the 2019 project with President Carter.

"This was a parking lot that we used for the Carter work project and here we are with all of these beautiful homes," said Danny Herron, President of Nashville's Habitat for Humanity. "People moving in this weekend ... So that's the great part of this Carter project ... It gave people the opportunity for homeownership."

City leaders like Kyonzte Toombs were also at the dedication ceremony.

"The family that's moving in today, they work in Nashville... So they're working professionals... So they should be able to be homeowners in Nashville... And Habitat for Humanity provides that opportunity... So I’ll always support habitat," Toombs said.